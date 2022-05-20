SPAR Waterpark opening this weekend to in-district residents only

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Parks and Recreation Waterpark will open Saturday and Sunday for in-district residents only.

“In keeping with our opening days tradition, SPAR Waterpark is hosting two days for In-District residents only,” SPAR wrote on its Facebook page.

The waterpark will be open from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Proof of residency must be shown. In-district residents must live within Ward 4 District 2 Recreation District or Sulphur High School zone, or be a property owner in those areas.

