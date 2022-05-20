50/50 Thursdays
Police: Chicago shooting leaves 2 people dead, 8 wounded

Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street...
Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street in the Near North Side neighborhood, Thursday, May 19, 2022 in Chicago.(Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Two people are dead and another eight wounded following a shooting in Chicago, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Thursday near a McDonald’s restaurant on the city’s Near North Side. One person was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said in statement.

Police didn’t immediately release the names or ages of the dead.

Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately released. An investigation is ongoing.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot decries deadly violence in the city on Thursday. (Source: WLS/CNN)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weather for our Friday, rain chances returning for our Sunday