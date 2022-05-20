50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

McNeese track & field sends 10 to NCAA East Preliminary Round

By McNeese Sports Information
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese track and field has officially qualified 10 athletes in eight events for the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships to be held MCwoay 25-28 in Bloomington, Indiana and hosted by Indiana University.

The Cowgirls qualified six athletes in six different events while the Cowboys have four qualifications in two events.

On the women’s side, four Southland Conference champions punched their tickets – Sakari Famous in the high jump, Dreunna Washington the long jump, Janell Fullerton in the shot put and Blanche Beard the javelin. Malaiya Jedkins, who finished second in the triple jump at the conference championships, will be joined by Morgan Talley in the event.

For the Cowboys, Jalon White will compete in two events – the 400-meters and as a member of the 4x400 relay team where he’ll be joined by Richard Lee, Ondray Miles and Terrill Banks. Omer El-Fadl will travel as a relay alternate.

Famous is the highest-ranking McNeese athlete to qualify, ranking No. 13 out of the top 48 qualifiers. Both Fullerton and Beard are ranked 26th in their events, Washington 34th, and Jedkins and Talley 40th and 41st respectively.

The Cowboys’ relay team is ranked 18th out of the 24 qualifiers while White is 33rd in his specialty event.

Cowgirls

Sakari Famous, 13th, high jump

Dreunna Washington, 34th, long jump

Malaiya Jedkins, 40th, triple jump

Morgan Talley, 41st, triple jump

Janell Fullerton, 26th, shot put

Blanche Beard, 26th, javelin

Cowboys

Jalon White, 33rd, 400m

4x400m Relay, 18th (Jalon White, Richard Lee, Ondray Miles, Terrill Banks, Omer El-Fadl-alternate)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Latest News

Kade Morris, McNeese baseball
Top-seeded Cowboys power past No. 8 UIW to advance to the winner’s bracket
FILE - At left, Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells to the sideline during the first half of...
‘We’re done’: A&M’s Fisher fires back at ‘narcissist’ Saban
FILE - Alabama coach Nick Saban watches players warm up for the College Football Playoff...
Saban calls out Texas A&M for using NIL deals to buy players
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
“Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban