McNeese track & field sends 10 to NCAA East Preliminary Round

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese track and field has officially qualified 10 athletes in eight events for the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships to be held MCwoay 25-28 in Bloomington, Indiana and hosted by Indiana University.

The Cowgirls qualified six athletes in six different events while the Cowboys have four qualifications in two events.

On the women’s side, four Southland Conference champions punched their tickets – Sakari Famous in the high jump, Dreunna Washington the long jump, Janell Fullerton in the shot put and Blanche Beard the javelin. Malaiya Jedkins, who finished second in the triple jump at the conference championships, will be joined by Morgan Talley in the event.

For the Cowboys, Jalon White will compete in two events – the 400-meters and as a member of the 4x400 relay team where he’ll be joined by Richard Lee, Ondray Miles and Terrill Banks. Omer El-Fadl will travel as a relay alternate.

Famous is the highest-ranking McNeese athlete to qualify, ranking No. 13 out of the top 48 qualifiers. Both Fullerton and Beard are ranked 26th in their events, Washington 34th, and Jedkins and Talley 40th and 41st respectively.

The Cowboys’ relay team is ranked 18th out of the 24 qualifiers while White is 33rd in his specialty event.

Cowgirls

Sakari Famous, 13th, high jump

Dreunna Washington, 34th, long jump

Malaiya Jedkins, 40th, triple jump

Morgan Talley, 41st, triple jump

Janell Fullerton, 26th, shot put

Blanche Beard, 26th, javelin

Cowboys

Jalon White, 33rd, 400m

4x400m Relay, 18th (Jalon White, Richard Lee, Ondray Miles, Terrill Banks, Omer El-Fadl-alternate)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.