A Louisiana bill aims to help cancer patients across the state

When it comes to cancer treatment, time matters. Sometimes cancer patients have treatments their doctor prescribed to them put on hold after an insurance denial. Senate bill 112 is hoping to change that for cancer patients in Louisiana.

“What this bill, from what I can gather, is doing, and I’ve had this fight...now I am out of state getting my treatments, so it’s probably going to be a little different but for Louisianians, this could really open up the path for not having to wait, because I know I experienced this first hand with my treatment,” Ben Terry, our morning meteorologist and cancer patient said.

Sometimes being patient can be hard, especially during a time of uncertainty. If this bill becomes law, it might ease some of the burden.

“That’s where I think this bill comes into play more than anything else and I’m glad that we see the urgency. Because cancer affects so many people. It’s just one of those things where you shouldn’t have to put up with that much red tape when it comes to treatment that you need, life-saving treatment you need,” Terry said.

Having hope, keeping the faith, and knowing you have support is helpful to all cancer patients, and Ben says he is thankful for all of you.

Ben said he knows he has everyone’s support and hopes to one day return the favor. At last word, the measure was on its way to committee for approval.

