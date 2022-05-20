Hobby Lobby opening new Lake Charles store

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Arts and crafts lovers rejoice as Hobby Lobby makes its return in Southwest Louisiana.

The store is welcoming customers to its new 60,000 square foot facility on West Prien Lake Road next door to the Target store.

Manager Nicole Motichek said Friday and Saturday are a “soft opening” but said customers have been pouring in all day. Some are even emotional about the store’s comeback, as Motichek reported one excited shopper was in tears.

Hobby Lobby’s former Lake Charles location on Highway 14 was severely damaged in Hurricane Laura. Its return serves as another sign of recovery for the area.

The grand opening is set for Monday, May 23. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

