HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Hammond Police Department and university officials have stated that the campus has been given the all-clear.

According to the text message from the university, they say one person is in custody and police are investigating the crime scene.

According to social media, shots rang out during the Hammond High Magnet graduation on the campus of SLU.

Earlier Thursday evening Hammond Police posted the following text on its Facebook Page:

Active situation at the Southeastern Louisiana University Center. Please avoid the area due to the large crowd and traffic.

A video was uploaded to Facebook from Evan Boles showing heavy police presence on SLU’s campus.

All-clear on SLU campus after active shooter situation

Senator John Kennedy has tweeted:

Praying for the shooting victims and everyone affected by the violence outside Hammond High School’s graduation this evening. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) May 20, 2022

School Board Member Brett Duncan posted on his Facebook Page a 10:00 p.m. press conference.

This is a developing situation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.