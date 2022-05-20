50/50 Thursdays
All-clear on SLU campus after active shooter situation

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Hammond Police Department and university officials have stated that the campus has been given the all-clear.

According to the text message from the university, they say one person is in custody and police are investigating the crime scene.

According to social media, shots rang out during the Hammond High Magnet graduation on the campus of SLU.

Earlier Thursday evening Hammond Police posted the following text on its Facebook Page:

Active situation at the Southeastern Louisiana University Center. Please avoid the area due to the large crowd and traffic.

A video was uploaded to Facebook from Evan Boles showing heavy police presence on SLU’s campus.

Senator John Kennedy has tweeted:

School Board Member Brett Duncan posted on his Facebook Page a 10:00 p.m. press conference.

This is a developing situation.

