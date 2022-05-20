50/50 Thursdays
Fort Polk welcomes new Command Sergeant Major

By Amanda Johnson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Fort Polk, La. (KPLC) - Fort Polk held an Assumption of Responsibility ceremony Friday morning, welcoming Command Sgt. Maj. David P. Hanson as the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk’s top non-commissioned officer.

Hanson entered the Army on Sept. 4, 1996. His deployments include Operations Enduring Freedom II, Operation Iraqi Freedom VII, Operation Enduring Freedom X, Operation Joint Guardian XIX, and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, Afghanistan, in support of NATO Resolute Support, according to Fort Polk.

Hanson has held positions at Adderbury, Indiana; Fort Drum, New York; and the Joint Readiness Training Center, among others, according to Fort Polk.

