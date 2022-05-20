50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much-needed rain beginning late this weekend; some rain heavy at times

By Ben Terry
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some drought-denting rains are in sight, but not before another hot and dry Friday evening with breezy south winds and temperatures that only drop into the upper 70s overnight.

Saturday starts off warm and breezy with only slim rain chances during the day, but some heavier rain and thunderstorms could begin to arrive later in the evening after sunset. These will be the remnants of a complex of storms developing over southeastern Louisiana earlier in the day. Once those storms move offshore, another round of showers and storms arrives early Sunday morning.

Some higher resolution model data suggests that Sunday’s rain and storms come very early in the morning, before sunrise with some breaks in the rain later in the day. That said, I highly doubt all of Sunday will be a washout, but certainly have indoor plans just in case!

Monday brings a little break in the stormy pattern before rain chances ramp up again Tuesday and Wednesday. This comes ahead of yet another front that will move closer to the area, finally pushing through Wednesday night. Rain comes to an end by early Thursday leaving Friday and and following weekend to dry out.

Rainfall totals of between 2 and 5 inches look likely between Saturday and Thursday, and while the flooding threat remains low, the biggest concern will be periods of heavy rain in a short period of time that could cause some street flooding, especially at times Tuesday and Wednesday.

We desperately need the rain though as most of Southwest Louisiana remains in an extreme drought, with Lake Charles over 13 inches of rain below normal for the year.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Sunrise 6-6:30 - May 20, 2022