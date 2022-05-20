FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weather for our Friday, rain chances returning for our Sunday

Temperatures close to 90 this afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve made it to the end of the work week and thankfully our weather has remained nice for much of the week minus the fact it has been so hot and humid. The forecast doesn’t change much for today as temperatures will climb quickly with plenty of sunshine, but as we head into the weekend our rain chances will be on the rise as a cold front begins to move closer. Much of next week does look to remain unsettled as several systems move through, but look to bring some much needed rainfall.

Our weather looks to remain hot and quiet for Downtown at Sundown (KPLC)

As you head out the door this morning we can expect largely the same thing as the last several days as temperatures remain in the lower to middle 70′s as winds remain out of the south. Fog shouldn’t be too much of a concern as winds remain elevated enough that it has a hard time forming, but for a few locations that the wind goes calm it will be possible to see some patchy fog. We’ll see sunshine quickly returning for the morning and afternoon and that will help to warm us quickly through the afternoon as highs head back into the lower 90′s. Our winds will be a little elevated this afternoon as well with sustained winds of 15-20 mph with some gust of 25-30 mph at times, so any loose items may need to be tied down so they don’t blow away. If you do have any evening plans the weather looks to be just fine with no issues in regards to weather as we stay calm and quiet.

We'll see a mix of weather with sunshine for Saturday before rain and storms return for Sunday (KPLC)

Moving into the weekend the forecast gets a little iffy as we’ll see scattered showers and storms making a return to the forecast, but there is some positive news as well. The positive we can take away is the fact that Saturday looks to be just fine with no issues as sunshine will be around to help keep things on the nice side with temperatures remaining hot. Saturday looks to be the perfect day to be outside and enjoy the pool or lake, although it may be a little choppy thanks to some of the stronger southerly winds. Rain chances look to remain low, with just a slim chance of a passing shower or storm possible heading through the afternoon. Better rain chances return for Sunday as our cold front approaches and if you have any outdoor plans you’ll want to keep a close eye on the forecast as rain looks to interrupt some of those plans. While it may not be raining every moment of the day it will be possible to get scattered showers and storms as just about anytime of the day. Highs for Saturday are back into the lower 90′s with slightly cooler temperatures returning for the weekend with middle to upper 80′s likely.

We'll see higher rain chances as we move over the next few days (KPLC)

Our unsettled pattern will be here to stay as much of next week will have the opportunity to see scattered showers and storms as the first boundary stalls across the region. We’ll get breaks in between the rain and storms, but some much needed rain looks likely with models hinting at a widespread 1-3 inches of rain with some localized amounts a little higher. Temperatures will hold steady in the middle to upper 80′s before drier weather arrives by late next week. For now enjoy the sunshine for Friday and Saturday before a more unsettled pattern returns next week.

We are looking at some much needed rainfall over the next few days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

