F. K. White holds first ever Culture Fest

By Joel Bruce
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - F. K. White Middle School had its first ever Culture Fest Friday, celebrating cultures from here in Louisiana all the way to Switzerland.

F. K. White Principal Jose Cobian said the event was inspired by the diversity of students attending the school. While classmates were celebrating and trying different tasty foods, they also learned what makes the cultures of other countries so special.

“My favorite thing that I learned today was their favorite foods, like the food that they eat, and things like that. And what they do their tradition,” said student Madison McDonald. “I like France because when I was younger, I used to like the Eiffel Tower, and I learned new things about it, and now I’m learning more things about it. And now I’m starting to experience it and like it more.”

Students were rotated through to experience the event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

