Authorities: Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle in employee parking lot on Old Spanish Trail

By Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake man is accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle in an employee parking lot on Old Spanish Trail.

Patrick D. Pierce, 46, is accused of entering the fenced-in parking lot, then cutting the catalytic converter from the victim’s truck, according to Kayla Vincent, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. The theft was reported on May 13.

With the help of the Sheriff’s Office Real Time Crime Center, VCIU detectives identified Pierce as a suspect, Vincent said. He refused to speak with detectives, she said.

He was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on counts of unauthorized entry of a critical infrastructure; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; and simple criminal damage to property. Judge Derrick Kee set bond at $16,000.

Pierce had three active warrants for contempt of court and one active warrant for theft of a motor vehicle - Vincent said Pierce allegedly took a car on a test drive from a local auto sales company in Lake Charles, but did not return the car.  The car was later located at a scrap yard in Lake Charles.

VCIU Detectives Grant Strenth and Matthew Bean are the lead investigators.

