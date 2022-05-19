50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Woman tells neighbors she killed husband, buried him in backyard

Clio Trice, 50, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 81-year-old boyfriend....
Clio Trice, 50, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 81-year-old boyfriend. She is being held without bond.(Source: Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation)
By WSVN Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WSVN) - A 50-year-old Florida woman is behind bars after she told neighbors she killed her husband. Police say they found a body in her backyard.

Neighbors called police after 50-year-old Clio Trice told them she “snapped” and choked her husband to death on Friday then buried him in the backyard.

Police arrived and took Trice into custody. They also confirmed they found an 81-year-old man’s body in a shallow grave in the yard.

Police say Trice and the victim were dating but not actually married and that they had been having arguments that resulted in physical altercations.

Neighbors say the man had recently fallen ill.

Trice is charged with second-degree murder. She is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Latest News

American Legion Post 144 hosting park movie night in Oberlin on May 20
American Legion Post 144 hosting park movie night in Oberlin on May 20
We'll see plenty of sunshine for the next 2-3 days before rain returns
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and dry afternoon, rain chances return for weekend
After Russian forces pulled back from Kharkiv, Ukraine's military said they began launching...
Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs from Mariupol
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party legislators, in Ankara,...
Turkey’s president says ‘no’ to Sweden and Finland NATO bid
Calcasieu Medical Reserve Corps
Calcasieu Medical Reserve Corps requesting volunteers for evacuation drill