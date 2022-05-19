50/50 Thursdays
‘We’re done’: A&M’s Fisher fires back at ‘narcissist’ Saban

FILE - At left, Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells to the sideline during the first half of...
FILE - At left, Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells to the sideline during the first half of Alabama's NCAA college football scrimmage, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. At right, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher reacts to an official's call during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher called Nick Saban a “narcissist” Thursday, May 19, 2022. after the Alabama coach made “despicable” comments about the Aggies using name, image and likeness deals to land their top-ranked recruiting classes. Saban called out Texas A&M on Wednesday night for “buying” players.(AP Photo/File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(AP) - Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is firing back at Alabama coach Nick Saban.

Fisher called Saban a “narcissist” and said his comments about the Aggies are “despicable.”

Saban called out Texas A&M earlier this week, suggesting the school essentially bought top recruits through endorsement deals.

Fisher says he did not take a call from Saban and declared: “We’re done.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

