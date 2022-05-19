‘We’re done’: A&M’s Fisher fires back at ‘narcissist’ Saban

(AP) - Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is firing back at Alabama coach Nick Saban.

Fisher called Saban a “narcissist” and said his comments about the Aggies are “despicable.”

Saban called out Texas A&M earlier this week, suggesting the school essentially bought top recruits through endorsement deals.

Fisher says he did not take a call from Saban and declared: “We’re done.”

