‘We’re done’: A&M’s Fisher fires back at ‘narcissist’ Saban
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(AP) - Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is firing back at Alabama coach Nick Saban.
Fisher called Saban a “narcissist” and said his comments about the Aggies are “despicable.”
Saban called out Texas A&M earlier this week, suggesting the school essentially bought top recruits through endorsement deals.
Fisher says he did not take a call from Saban and declared: “We’re done.”
