Vernon Sheriff’s Office: Woman falsely reports murder, hides drugs in patrol unit

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville woman falsely reported that her daughter was murdered in front of her, Vernon Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Judith Kosan Smythe, 50, called the Vernon Sheriff’s Office and 911 on more than one occasion in the early morning hours of May 8 to report her daughter being murdered, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Smythe claimed she had recorded the murder on her cell phone. Deputies who located Smythe at an RV park in the Rosepine area watched the video - but the video did not show any such crime, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies also did not find any evidence of a crime in the area.

A male occupant of the camper trailer told deputies he had met Smythe that night at a motel and he had no idea of what she was talking about, officials said.

Smythe, who had already been detained in a patrol unit, was then arrested.

When deputies arrived at the Vernon Parish jail, the detected a strong odor of what they believed to be marijuana in the patrol unit, officials said. They found marijuana and suspected methamphetamine in the back seat of the unit.

Smythe admitted to hiding both in the back seat of the patrol car, officials said.

