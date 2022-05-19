50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - May 18, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 18, 2022.

David Joseph Raney, 38, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule I drug.

Christopher Floyd Thomas, 38, Lake Charles: Pedestrians on highways; resisting an officer by flight; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

Richard D. Zamora, 53, Lake Charles: No license for home improvements (4 charges); theft under $25,000.

Javonte Adolelphus Akiem Goodwin, 20, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Kendel Detron Meaux, 21, Vinton: Contempt of court (3 charges); probation violation.

Luke James Shell, 33, DeQuincy: Burglary; theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000; contempt of court.

Eddie Howard Powers Sr., 54, DeQuincy: Aggravated second-degree battery; child endangerment.

John Paul Landry, 28, Sulphur: Possession of synthetic marijuana (3 charges).

Travonte Snell-Powell, 18, DeQuincy: Second-degree battery.

Chadwick Glen Nichols, 44, Vinton: Violations of protective orders.

Patrick Damon Pierce, 46, Westlake: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000; contempt of court (3 charges); unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure; theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000.

Damante Troy Stansberry, 22, Middletown, NY: Probation violation.

Wyndell Lynn Bellard, 38, Iowa: Contempt of court; parole violation.

Jonah Phillip Ellis, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Michael Emmanuel Jackson-Alexander, 38, Vinton: Domestic abuse.

Miranda Lorraine Robertson, 36, Sulphur: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft under $1,000; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency.

Demetrius Durell Nash, 33, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Walter Terrell Collins III, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $1,000.

Kenton Dawin Green, 49, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Darren Patrick Vincent, 31, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Alexia Denee Davis, 29, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Adrian Marcus Sanchez, 40, Houston, TX: Probation violation.

Kayla Marie Dick, 20, Vinton: Child endangerment.

Kirk Wayne August, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies.

Casey Grant Reynolds, 62, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to stop or yield; failure to signal while turning; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Travis Wayne Sellars, 43, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Ailene Supan Butler, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Eboni Evonne Young, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cachira G. Wilson, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

