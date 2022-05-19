50/50 Thursdays
Sunrise Interview: “Friends of Ben Terry” holding fundraiser on June 4

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We spoke with Pam McGough this morning who’s one of the organizers of a group called “Friends of Ben Terry.” They’re holding a fundraiser for our friend and co-worker here at KPLC who’s currently undergoing treatment for colon cancer for the second time in two years.

The fundraiser will have live music, food, games, and a live/silent auction that will be held at Burton Coliseum on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The event will run from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm.

Featured live entertainment will be:

  • Sean Ardoin - 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • The Charlie Wayne Band - 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Gyth Rigdon - 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
  • Geno Delafosse and the French Rockin Boogie - 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

There will also be a live auction with Hal McMillin as well as a silent auction at 1 p.m.

The fundraiser has already received some unique live auction items like an autographed guitar signed by all the featured musicians playing and Ben Terry for our benefit. Lee Mallett has also donated a George Rodrigue signed LSU print.

If you own a business or are an artist of any kind and would like to donate to the auction, you may do so by emailing friendsofbenterry@gmail.com and a committee member will reach out to you.

Items the “Friends of Ben Terry” would love to include in the auction are things like hunting and fishing trips, week or weekend trips to the beach or lake, Toledo Bend and Sam Rayburn weekend trips, outdoor equipment, children’s items, professional or university football tickets, or pretty much anything you would enjoy that others would also enjoy.

If you would like to make a monetary donation to Ben’s treatment and recovery, a bank account has been set up at First Federal Bank under the name “Friends of Ben Terry.” Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so at any First Federal branch.

