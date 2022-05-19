Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Starks “Mayhaw Festival” returns today, May 19, 2022.

The festival begins at 4 p.m. tonight at the corner of Highway 12 and 109.

There will be lots of music, food, jelly, and fun.

Pre-Sale Tickets are still on sale until 3:00 p.m. this afternoon at Starks High School and until 4:00 p.m. at Dress Like An Angel in Starks.

Once the festival begins, tickets will be sold at Dress Like An Angel in Starks from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday.

Armbands will be $20 for pre-sale and $25.00 after the festival begins.

Carnival rides this year include:

Ferris Wheel

The Paratrooper

The Tornado Tempest

The Sizzler

The Merry Go Round

Kids Car Ride

Kids Dizzy dragon

Kids Dizzy DragonCDoaster

Funhouse

And the Hundred-Foot Slide

The festival times:

Thursday, May 19: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, May 20: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 21: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.