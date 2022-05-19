50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Starks “Mayhaw Festival” returns today

Starks “Mayhaw Festival” returns today
Starks “Mayhaw Festival” returns today(Starks “Mayhaw Festival”)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Starks “Mayhaw Festival” returns today, May 19, 2022.

The festival begins at 4 p.m. tonight at the corner of Highway 12 and 109.

There will be lots of music, food, jelly, and fun.

Pre-Sale Tickets are still on sale until 3:00 p.m. this afternoon at Starks High School and until 4:00 p.m. at Dress Like An Angel in Starks.

Once the festival begins, tickets will be sold at Dress Like An Angel in Starks from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday.

Armbands will be $20 for pre-sale and $25.00 after the festival begins.

Carnival rides this year include:

  • Ferris Wheel
  • The Paratrooper
  • The Tornado Tempest
  • The Sizzler
  • The Merry Go Round
  • Kids Car Ride
  • Kids Dizzy dragon
  • Kids Dizzy DragonCDoaster
  • Funhouse
  • And the Hundred-Foot Slide

The festival times:

  • Thursday, May 19: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Friday, May 20: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 21: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Latest News

Burn ban.
Jefferson Davis OHSEP calls for burn ban for parish
Calcasieu Parish Central Library
Calcasieu Parish Public Library events for May 20 - 27
Sunrise Interview: “Friends of Ben Terry” holding fundraiser on June 4
Sunrise Interview: “Friends of Ben Terry” holding fundraiser on June 4
Sunrise Interview: “Friends of Ben Terry” holding fundraiser on June 4
Sunrise Interview: “Friends of Ben Terry” holding fundraiser on June 4