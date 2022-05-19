Starks “Mayhaw Festival” returns today
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Starks “Mayhaw Festival” returns today, May 19, 2022.
The festival begins at 4 p.m. tonight at the corner of Highway 12 and 109.
There will be lots of music, food, jelly, and fun.
Pre-Sale Tickets are still on sale until 3:00 p.m. this afternoon at Starks High School and until 4:00 p.m. at Dress Like An Angel in Starks.
Once the festival begins, tickets will be sold at Dress Like An Angel in Starks from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday.
Armbands will be $20 for pre-sale and $25.00 after the festival begins.
Carnival rides this year include:
- Ferris Wheel
- The Paratrooper
- The Tornado Tempest
- The Sizzler
- The Merry Go Round
- Kids Car Ride
- Kids Dizzy dragon
- Kids Dizzy DragonCDoaster
- Funhouse
- And the Hundred-Foot Slide
The festival times:
- Thursday, May 19: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Friday, May 20: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday, May 21: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
