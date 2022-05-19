50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Rev. Jesse Jackson joins Legislative Black Caucus at La. State Capitol

Rev. Jesse Jackson joined members of the Legislative Black Caucus at the Louisiana State...
Rev. Jesse Jackson joined members of the Legislative Black Caucus at the Louisiana State Capitol on May 19, 2022.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A special guest caught up with lawmakers on Thursday, May 19, as Rev. Jesse Jackson met with the Legislative Black Caucus at the Louisiana State Capitol.

They talked about what actions the caucus is taking to address education, voter registration, and crime within some of our communities.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Latest News

Skyrocketing inflation is causing problems for local wheat farmers.
Wheat prices at all time high, farmers claim inflation cuts into profit
Drought denting rains on the way
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More dry weather for now, but needed rain is on the way
Skyrocketing inflation is causing problems for local wheat farmers.
Wheat prices at all time high, farmers claim inflation cuts into profit
While these officers may have passed, the families and friends are not alone in their grief.
Iowa police honor fallen officers
New proposal aims to improve literacy levels in elementary schools.
New proposal aims to improve literacy levels in elementary schools