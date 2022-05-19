50/50 Thursdays
Port Wonder STEM Day; Sasol donates $1 Million

By Andrea Robinson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lots of fun and learning was had at Combre-Fondel Elementary for Port Wonder STEM Day where the students got hands-on with STEM and heard some exciting news from a lake area business.

“Today is the Port Wonder Stem Day and it gives children opportunities to be involved with what the Port Wonder is going to bring to our community,” student STEM Ambassador Camryn Jubert said.

Elementary students like Jubert got to participate in several STEM activities. In partnership with the City of Lake Charles and the Children’s Museum and Sasol, students learned about robotics, health sciences, surfaction and surface tension.

STEM ambassador Jaden Edwards said he’s excited for his future and is hopeful for more STEM opportunities to come.

“What I like about STEM, basically it shows us better things to do and what we can do in the future to make the world a better place,” Edwards said.

Favour Boyd, also a STEM ambassador, said she enjoyed learning about careers in STEM from Sasol guests.

“I would like to be an engineer,” Boyd said. “And just try to help the best I can in the STEM’s eyes.”

The students also got a sneak peak at Sasol’s Port Wonder exhibit that will include a bubble exhibit, demonstrating what happens to liquids in reduced surface tension, and the chance to act like an industry operator by moving products through pipelines.

“We really believe that it’s a win-win for us as a company in terms of work force development, access to STEM initiatives and activities, but also for the community as a whole,” Sarah Hughes, Sasol corporate affairs manager said.

Not only did Sasol showcase it’s new Port Wonder exhibit at the event, but also an exciting announcement.

“The City of Lake Charles and the Children’s Museum wanted to specifically thank Sasol today for their $1 million donation to Port Wonder. Port Wonder would not be possible without Sasol,” Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said.

As for the lakefront development, Hunter said progress is moving along.

“The work on the parking garage has begun,” Hunter said. “The elevation of the ground is completed out there and in the next several months, you’ll actually start to see some sticks going up and a building formed – it’s happening.”

“I’m really excited. I can’t wait to go,” Jubert said.

Hunter adds this event in addition to the Port Wonder project will help expose young generations to the possibilities and future careers in our “own back yard.”

