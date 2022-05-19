50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Manual operation schedule for Black Bayou Bridge to begin Monday

(Google)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Black Bayou Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic during certain times starting Monday, May 23, according to the Louisiana DOTD.

The bridge will only be open to vehicle traffic from 6 to 8 a.m. and from 3 to 5 p.m. between May 23 and June 21, according to the DOTD. The schedule will accommodate both vehicle and marine traffic while hurricane repairs are completed.

Message boards will be in place to remind drivers when the bridge will be open to vehicle traffic. The DOTD asks drivers to be cautious and look out for work crews and equipment.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Latest News

TRAFFIC ALERT: 210 Bridge westbound lanes reopened
LC Traffic Logo.
Seven vehicles involved in crash on I-10 West at Texas State Line
Lake Charles City Hall announced Thursday that all lanes of Shell Beach Drive between Clarence...
Shell Beach Dr between Clarence St and Park Ave closed
I-10 E closed at Lafayette due to overturned tanker
I-10 E now closed past Lafayette due to overturned tanker