Manual operation schedule for Black Bayou Bridge to begin Monday

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Black Bayou Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic during certain times starting Monday, May 23, according to the Louisiana DOTD.

The bridge will only be open to vehicle traffic from 6 to 8 a.m. and from 3 to 5 p.m. between May 23 and June 21, according to the DOTD. The schedule will accommodate both vehicle and marine traffic while hurricane repairs are completed.

Message boards will be in place to remind drivers when the bridge will be open to vehicle traffic. The DOTD asks drivers to be cautious and look out for work crews and equipment.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.