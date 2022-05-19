Local Pet Adoptions

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Looking for a new best friend? Our local shelters have lots of beautiful dogs and cats who are looking for their forever home!

CALCASIEU PARISH ANIMAL SERVICES

You can stop by the adoption center and visit with adorable cats and dogs currently looking for a home. Adoption is an important commitment and is not something to rush into or take lightly. CPAS staff is ready to assist you in finding a pet who will bring you joy for many years to come.

5500- A Swift Plant Road in Lake Charles 337.721.3730

Click here to search available cats and dogs

HOBO HOTEL

650 East School Street in Lake Charles 337.439.2428

Kittens and adults cats are ready for adoption from this no kill shelter. Volunteers and donations are always welcome!

Click here to see available cats and kittens

LAKE CHARLES PIT BULL RESCUE

Click here to see adoptable dogs

To contact Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue click here

