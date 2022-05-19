50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Local Pet Adoptions

Hundreds of dogs and cats are waiting for a forever home.
Hundreds of dogs and cats are waiting for a forever home.(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Looking for a new best friend? Our local shelters have lots of beautiful dogs and cats who are looking for their forever home!

CALCASIEU PARISH ANIMAL SERVICES

You can stop by the adoption center and visit with adorable cats and dogs currently looking for a home. Adoption is an important commitment and is not something to rush into or take lightly. CPAS staff is ready to assist you in finding a pet who will bring you joy for many years to come.

5500- A Swift Plant Road in Lake Charles 337.721.3730

Click here to search available cats and dogs

HOBO HOTEL

650 East School Street in Lake Charles 337.439.2428

Kittens and adults cats are ready for adoption from this no kill shelter. Volunteers and donations are always welcome!

Click here to see available cats and kittens

LAKE CHARLES PIT BULL RESCUE

Click here to see adoptable dogs

To contact Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue click here

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Latest News

Check out what's going on at your local library!
Calcasieu Parish Public Library events for May 20 - 27
Tickets on Sale June 7th!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets on Sale
Summer camps listing for Southwest Louisiana
KPLC’s Summer Camp Guide
A list of the lowest gas prices in the area.
Local Gas Prices