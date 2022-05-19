LDH is sending out pink letters to Medicaid recipients

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Big changes are coming if you’re on Medicaid. The Covid Emergency Plan may be ending soon and that means benefits could start being reviewed. Officials say the Emergency Plan began in 2020 when the pandemic broke out, but now that it may be ending they have to re-evaluate their roles.

LDH wasn’t allowed to drop members during the emergency plan unless they died, moved out of state, or requested it. So now they’re sending out pink letters to people on Medicaid and if they don’t respond by the deadline they lose their coverage.

“Close to $2M people are on Medicaid, it’s around $1.9 million people that receive Medicaid services to date, and it’s their insurance provider. It’s their private insurance provider, so it is sometimes a life or death situation for our members to have this health coverage. Once the public health emergency ends then that’s when that kicks off the review of everyone’s eligibility again.

Each recipient should receive a pink letter in the mail by May 31st. LeBlanc says they expect the emergency plan to end in July, but they haven’t been notified yet. If you want to update your address with Medicaid click here.

