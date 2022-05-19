Jefferson Davis OHSEP calls for burn ban for parish

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jefferson Daivs Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has called for a parish-wide burn ban as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Jefferson Davis OHSEP asks any residents who have questions regarding the burn ban to contact their local fire department.

Burn bans aim to prevent fires from getting out of control during dry and windy conditions. This includes burning things like tree limbs, leaves, pin straw, etc.

They do not ban things like cooking outside on a barbecue pit.

