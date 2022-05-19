50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Iowa police honor fallen officers

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa, La. (KPLC) - Police Week continued Thursday morning in Iowa as our communities continue to recognize those who serve and remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice of laying their life down to keep their community safe.

While these officers may have passed, the families and friends are not alone in their grief.

“They’re very important for any officer that gave the ultimate sacrifice, and it’s especially important to me, because my little brother gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Iowa Police Chief Keith Vincent.

Every year these memorials are held the week of May 15 during National Police Week.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Latest News

Skyrocketing inflation is causing problems for local wheat farmers.
Wheat prices at all time high, farmers claim inflation cuts into profit
Drought denting rains on the way
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More dry weather for now, but needed rain is on the way
Skyrocketing inflation is causing problems for local wheat farmers.
Wheat prices at all time high, farmers claim inflation cuts into profit
New proposal aims to improve literacy levels in elementary schools.
New proposal aims to improve literacy levels in elementary schools