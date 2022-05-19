Iowa police honor fallen officers

Iowa, La. (KPLC) - Police Week continued Thursday morning in Iowa as our communities continue to recognize those who serve and remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice of laying their life down to keep their community safe.

While these officers may have passed, the families and friends are not alone in their grief.

“They’re very important for any officer that gave the ultimate sacrifice, and it’s especially important to me, because my little brother gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Iowa Police Chief Keith Vincent.

Every year these memorials are held the week of May 15 during National Police Week.

