Flight attendant helps deliver baby midflight

The baby's middle name is Sky.
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A flight attendant jumped into action to help a passenger deliver a baby midflight.

The baby’s mother went into an “early and unexpected” labor on a recent Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to Orlando.

The airlines said flight attendant Diana Giraldo calmly led the mother to the back bathroom and helped deliver the baby girl.

The plan was diverted to Pensacola, Florida, where paramedics were standing by at the gate to help.

The captain said the team, especially Giraldo, did a wonderful, “heroic” job.

The mother decided to give her new baby the middle name Sky.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

