FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More dry weather for now, but needed rain is on the way

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This persistent hot and dry pattern will continue for a few more days as we get ready to end the workweek and start the weekend, but rain chances increase by Sunday in what will be the start of a rainy stretch of weather through much of next week as well.

More of the same weather tonight as high humidity keeps temperatures in the 70s for lows under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Friday will be a near repeat again tomorrow with plenty of sunshine and highs back in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

The weekend will start off dry with minimal rain chances Saturday before a big upward trend in rain chances beginning Sunday afternoon through the middle of next week as a series of cold fronts and disturbances crosses our path.

Right now, the best rain chance Sunday looks to arrive by afternoon through the early evening with a period of heavy rain at times. The severe threat looks minimal although a few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.

This period of unsettled weather looks to continue into next week, with another big uptick in rain coverage again on Tuesday through Wednesday as a surge of tropical moisture moves ahead of yet another front.

Some model data suggests anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of rain could fall through late next week, although timing and exact placement of where that heaviest rain falls will continue to change with time. Something to pay attention to though, as this could significantly ease our worsening drought conditions.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.