FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and dry afternoon, rain chances return for weekend

Temperatures once again head for the upper 80's to near 90 (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We are kind of stuck on rinse and repeat this week as our warm and muggy starts persist before we crank up the heat for the afternoon as sunshine warms us up. Our pattern will hold steady for the next day or so, but changes are on the way as we head into the weekend as the area of high pressure begins to move away and our attention will shift to a cold front arriving by Sunday. Rain chances will return to the forecast and will be sticking around for several days and provide some very beneficial rainfall.

We'll see plenty of sunshine for the next 2-3 days before rain returns (KPLC)

As you step out the door this morning our temperatures are back into the lower and middle 70′s and thanks to strong southerly winds on our Wednesday our temperatures will remain in the lower 70′s this morning as dew points are remaining elevated. Fog hasn’t become much of an issue though as winds remain just strong enough that fog isn’t able to form as easily which is good news. Sunshine will be returning quickly this morning and that will help to warm us for the afternoon as highs once again make a run for the 90 degree mark. High pressure has remained firmly in control this week, but is slowly pushing to the east and our attention will turn back to the west as an area of low pressure will develop. As it does so our pressure gradient will begin to tighten meaning our winds will pick up in intensity just a little as we’ll see some gust of 25-30 mph through the next 2-3 days.

Widespread showers and storms possible for our Sunday (KPLC)

For those with Friday evening plans the weather looks to be just fine as we see low rain chances and plenty of sunshine before we slowly cool through the evening. Moving into the weekend though our pattern begins to change and that will allow for higher rain chances to make their return to the area, although it won’t be raining every minute of the day. If you have plans for Saturday the weather looks to mostly okay as models have trended in the drier direction with just a few isolated storms possible through the evening. The front will be arriving into Sunday however and as it does so our rain chances will increase as widespread to scattered showers and storms move in. Saturday looks to be a hot afternoon as highs warm back into the lower 90′s, but our afternoons cool just a bit for Sunday as the extra cloud cover and rain will help to keep things cooler. Middle to upper 80′s look likely from Sunday through much of next week as the unsettled pattern will continue to last with no much change expected through the middle of next week.

Rain totals continue to increase as our confidence for rain grows (KPLC)

Our front will be arriving Sunday, but as it does so it will be slowing down which will help to increase our rain chances for the beginning of next week as well. As rain begins to taper Monday night into Tuesday a secondary system will begin to move in from the west and that will spike rain chances once more with rain looking like through at least Thursday with the latest timing. We definitely could use the rain and good news is the totals have trended in the upward direction with a general 1-3 inches possible across the region. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast over the next several days, but for now continue to enjoy the sunshine and stay cool.

Our drought conditions continue to grow with little rain (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

