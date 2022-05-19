Dino and Dragon stroll coming to Lake Charles this summer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

It’s time to take a stroll with the dinosaurs. This summer for the first time ever, the dino and dragon stroll is coming to Lake Charles. This event will allow for the opportunity to get close to life size dinosaurs and dragons.

“Last year, about this time, we had this idea that a holiday, Halloween, food trucks, this and that, it’s all going well. Why don’t we do dinosaurs? So we leased a bunch of trucks, hired a bunch of great people, now we’re running two tours on the road every weekend,” Keith Aldridge, the owner of the dino and dragon stroll tour said.

This event will have plenty of themed exhibits and activities to choose from over the course of the weekend.

“So we’re at the convention center, and when you walk in you’ll see life-size, real, animatronic dinosaurs. They look real, they are to size to scale. They look like they’re breathing, their eyes move, their tails wag, their legs and arms move. They literally look real. Then last year, midway through the year we added dinosaurs to differentiate ourselves form other national tours out there travelling,” Aldridge said.

There will be a sensory friendly session available to the public, as well as general admission sessions.

All the action gets underway June 25th at the civic center.

