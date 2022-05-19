50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

“Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
By Max Crawford
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “We’re always going to do things right, and we’re always going to be here,” Jimbo Fisher said at the beginning of an emotional presser Thursday morning.

“[Nick Saban is talking about] Seventeen year old kids, and their families, it’s amazing,” Fisher continued.

The comments were part of a rare and quickly-assembled press conference Thursday morning, and follow an accusation Wednesday night by Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban at the World Games event in Birmingham, Alabama. In short, Saban accused Texas A&M of “buying every player” in their 2022 recruiting class, which was named a consensus #1 by multiple recruiting sites.

Jimbo fired back with heated words at the start of his press conference.

“We’re not going to. We’re done,” said Fisher, after being asked whether he would take a call with Coach Saban to discuss the words spoken last night. Fisher indicated Saban had reached out, but he had declined his calls.

You can watch the full press conference below.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Latest News

Skyrocketing inflation is causing problems for local wheat farmers.
Wheat prices at all time high, farmers claim inflation cuts into profit
Drought denting rains on the way
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More dry weather for now, but needed rain is on the way
Skyrocketing inflation is causing problems for local wheat farmers.
Wheat prices at all time high, farmers claim inflation cuts into profit
While these officers may have passed, the families and friends are not alone in their grief.
Iowa police honor fallen officers
New proposal aims to improve literacy levels in elementary schools.
New proposal aims to improve literacy levels in elementary schools