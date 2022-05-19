50/50 Thursdays
Crying Eagle Brewing Company kicks of 2022 Summer Concert Series
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Crying Eagle Brewing Company is kicking off its 2022 Summer Concert Series on Saturday, May 21.

There will be a concert every month from May through October with general admission of $10 for each and $100 for a VIP ticket.

VIP ticket includes two beer or cocktail tickets, hors d’oeuvres, private bar access, private bathrooms, a private seating area, a private upstairs viewing area, and a commemorative item.

Tickets can be purchased on Crying Eagle’s website HERE.

Start times for the shows differ, so check your tickets when you purchase them.

The concerts will be at the Crying Eagle Brewing Company located at 1165 E. McNeese StreetLake Charles, LA 70607

Featured Performers:

May 21st - The Chee Wees

June 18th - The Molly Ringwalds

July 16th - Birthday Bash with The Flamethrowers

August 20th - Bag of Donuts

October 1st - Octoberfest with L.A. Roxx

