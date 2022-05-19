CPSO Deputies receive awards at annual law enforcement awards ceremony

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office held their Annual Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony on Thursday, May 19.

Awards were given to the following deputies for their outstanding accomplishments and service to the Sheriff’s Office in 2021 in their respective divisions:

Deputy of the Year :

Sgt. Luke Pierrotti – Support Services Division

Sgt. William “Freddie” Powell – Investigations Division

Sr. Cpl. Christopher Hathaway – Enforcement Division

Sgt. Darin Castro - Correctional Division

Mark Anthony – Special Services Division

Dari Guillory – Financial Division

Cpl. Bobby Benjamin –Security Enforcement Division

Sgt. Remy Broussard – Logistical Support Division

Sgt. Darin Castro was also chosen as “2021 Deputy of the Year” for the entire Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Donna Rubin was chosen as “Support Employee of the Year.” Andrew Davies, M.D. was awarded the “Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Volunteer of The Year Award.”

