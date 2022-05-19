CPSO Deputies receive awards at annual law enforcement awards ceremony
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office held their Annual Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony on Thursday, May 19.
Awards were given to the following deputies for their outstanding accomplishments and service to the Sheriff’s Office in 2021 in their respective divisions:
Deputy of the Year:
Sgt. Luke Pierrotti – Support Services Division
Sgt. William “Freddie” Powell – Investigations Division
Sr. Cpl. Christopher Hathaway – Enforcement Division
Sgt. Darin Castro - Correctional Division
Mark Anthony – Special Services Division
Dari Guillory – Financial Division
Cpl. Bobby Benjamin –Security Enforcement Division
Sgt. Remy Broussard – Logistical Support Division
Sgt. Darin Castro was also chosen as “2021 Deputy of the Year” for the entire Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Donna Rubin was chosen as “Support Employee of the Year.” Andrew Davies, M.D. was awarded the “Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Volunteer of The Year Award.”
