COVID-19 in SWLA: May 19, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
New reinfections are included in new case counts.
According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 49% of cases and 58% of deaths from May 5 to May 11.
Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 1,367 new cases.
· 201 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).
· 2 new deaths.
· 115 patients hospitalized (1 more than previous update).
· 69% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 53 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 24 new cases
· 7 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 5 patients hospitalized (1 less than previous update).
· 40 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 17 new cases.
· 5 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 42 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 3 new cases.
· 1 new reinfection.
· 0 new deaths.
· 31 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 2 new cases.
· 0 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 34 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 1 new case.
· 0 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 34 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 1 new case.
· 1 new reinfection.
· 0 new deaths.
· 41 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 0 new cases.
· 0 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 35 percent of population vaccinated.
FCI OAKDALE
· 0 active cases among inmates.
· 0 active cases among staff members.
