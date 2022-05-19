Christus Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital skybridge officially reopens

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A brand new skybridge - St. Patrick Hospital offers another sign of recovery from Hurricane Laura. It’s a path for patients seeking care, and the elevated walkway proved no match for Hurricane Laura’s 150-mph winds.

“Through the hardest night, and now to have this beautiful sunshine come through the windows is just a beautiful moment,” said Dr. Lauren Jacoby.

Nearly 21 months since it was left mangled in the street, the skybridge at Christus Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital has officially reopened.

“The skybridge became the symbol of utter devastation for Southwest Louisiana, and we’ve now bridged the chasm to come back, to say we’re back alive again,” said Jim Davidson.

It was made possible by the hospital employees themselves.

“The associates were so taken by the desire to have this sheltered portal from the parking garage into the hospital, that they themselves took up the charge to say we will help fund it,” said Jim Davidson.

Now, the structure is dedicated to honoring frontline workers.

“We’re honored by our associates and their dedication, and their preservation, through the storms, through COVID and their many trials and tribulations,” Davidson said.

The ones who braved the storm for their patients, like Dr. Lauren Jacoby.

“I knew I needed to stay here to be in the hospital to take care of the patients,” said Dr. Jacoby.

Dr. Jacoby said the resilience of her coworkers was a shining light during the storm.

“It was also really neat to just pull together with the team and the family that was here and just to know that we were all in it together no matter what happened,” said Dr. Jacoby.

Now she walks this hall once again, with the people that stood by in the devastation.

“Walking down this hallway with the people that were there that night together is just a really cool moment to kind of come around back to,” said Dr. Jacoby.

President and COO Jim Davidson said this skybridge not only offers a safe pathway to the hospital for patients, staff and visitors, but its reopening comes at the perfect time with the summer temperatures quickly climbing.

