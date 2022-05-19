Calcasieu Parish Public Library events for May 20 - 27

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Looking for fun free activities in your area? The Calcasieu Parish Public Library system has you covered. Here is a listing of all their events for May 20 through 27.

May 20

DeQuincy Pop Up Library

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Come enjoy and checkout material at our pop-up library at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum.

The DeQuincy Railroad Museum is located at 400 Lake Charles Ave, DeQuincy, La. 70633.

DeQuincy Community Storytime/ Special Presenters

4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Join in on the summer reading fun at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum. Join the DeQuincy staff for fun stories and guest presenters.

The DeQuincy Railroad Museum is located at 400 Lake Charles Ave, DeQuincy, La. 70633.

May 21

Moss Bluff Farmer’s Market Pop-Up Library

8:00 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Come visit us at the Moss Bluff Farmers’ Market at 325 Sam Houston Jones Parkway (next to McDonald’s).

We will have a variety of freshly picked books and movies to browse and check out, along with fun giveaways for folks who stop by our table. Sign up for a library card if you need one, chat with a librarian, learn about new library resources, and grab a free book from our giveaway cart.

Sulphur Millennials Book Club

10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Join us at the Sulphur library and enjoy an hour of sharing what you’re currently reading, discussing favorite titles, and getting book recommendations from staff.

This program is designed for Millennials, but all adults are invited.

May 24

DeQuincy Community Activity

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Come join the DeQuincy Library staff for a fun community activity at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum where you can experience the library in a new way.

The DeQuincy Railroad Museum is located at 400 Lake Charles Ave, DeQuincy, La. 70633.

DeQuincy Pop Up Library

12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Join DeQuincy Library staff at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum.

The DeQuincy Railroad Museum is located at 400 Lake Charles Ave, Dequincy, LA 70633.

Lake Charles Cash & Carry Farmers’ Market Pop-Up Library

3:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Come visit us at the Cash & Carry Farmers’ Market in downtown Lake Charles.

We will have freshly picked books & movies to browse & check out, along with fun giveaways for people who stop by.

Zoom: Spring Virtual Book Discussion

6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Join us as we have an in-depth discussion on the classic book, Kindred by Octavia Butler.

May 26

Starks After School Story Time

3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Join us on Thursdays for Story Time.

Staff will read stories and sing songs. Then children will enjoy crafts and snacks.

Zoom: Epps Memorial Book Club

6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

The Epps Memorial Book Club will host their monthly book club discussion via zoom. This month the club will discuss “The Gilded Ones” by Namina Forna.

May 27

DeQuincy Pop Up Library

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Come enjoy and checkout material at our pop-up library at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum.

The DeQuincy Railroad Museum is located at 400 Lake Charles Ave, DeQuincy, La. 70633.

Summer Reading Kickoff at Iowa Library

2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Held at Iowa Library’s new, temporary location at 517A N. Thomson Avenue, next to the donut shop.

Join us for the kickoff of Summer Reading. Patrons who register for the Summer Reading Program get a goodie bag and a snack.

Summer Reading Program Kickoff Party at Central Library in Lake Charles

3 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Join the Central Library as we dive into our Summer Reading Program.

This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities,” where we will explore Earth’s greatest resource: our oceans! This celebration includes ocean-themed activities for children, teens, and adults. We can’t wait to discover oceans of possibilities together.

DeQuincy Community Storytime/ Special Presenters

4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Join in on the summer reading fun at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum for fun stories and guest presenters.

The DeQuincy Railroad Museum is located at 400 Lake Charles Ave, DeQuincy, La. 70633.

BRANCH LOCATIONS

Central Branch (337-721-7116) - 301 West Claude StreetLake Charles, LA 70605

Carnegie Memorial Branch (337-721-7084) - 411 Pujo St., Lake Charles, LA 70601

DeQuincy Branch (337-721-7087 or 337-786-4213) - This branch’s physical location is currently closed for renovations.

Epps Express Branch (337-721-7090) - 1320 N. Simmons St.,Lake Charles, LA 70601

Hayes Branch (337-721-7098 or 337-622-3605) - 7709 Perier St., Hayes, LA 70646

Iowa Branch (337-721-7101) - This branch is temporarily located at 517A North Thomson Ave. Iowa, LA 70647

Maplewood Outreach Center (337-721-7148) - 91 Center Circle, Sulphur, LA 70663

Moss Bluff Express Branch (337-721-7128) - 261 Parish Road, Lake Charles, LA 70611

Starks Branch (337-721-7107 or 337-743-6560) - 113 S. HWY 109, Starks, LA 70661

Sulphur Regional Branch (337-721-7138) - 1160 Cypress Street, Sulphur, LA 70663

SWLA Genealogy Branch (337-721-7110) - 411 Pujo St., Lake Charles, LA 70601

Vinton Express Branch (337-721-7095) - 1601 Loree St., Vinton, LA 70668

Westlake Branch (337-721-7113) - 937 Mulberry St., Westlake, LA 70669

Parish Admin phone number: (337) 721-7147

