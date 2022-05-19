50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu Medical Reserve Corps requesting volunteers for evacuation drill

Calcasieu Medical Reserve Corps
Calcasieu Medical Reserve Corps(Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Medical Reserve Corps is asking for volunteers to play the role of evacuees for an Evacuation Drill on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

The Department’s primary mission is to mobilize a trained medical support unit to augment emergency operations and responses during man-made or natural disasters and to address community needs. They utilize professionals and trained volunteers who strategically coordinate to address threats of terrorism, emerging diseases, emergency preparedness, and natural disasters.

The Medical Reserve Corps is asking for volunteers to make their drill as realistic as possible.

Sign-in for volunteers starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Burton Coliseum.

There will be a 9:30 a.m. instructional briefing before the drill begins at 10 a.m.

The exercise is scheduled to last several hours.

To signup, visit https://unitedwayswla.org/Evacuation-Drill

