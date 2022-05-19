50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Boil advisory issued in Lacassine

(Source: Associated Press)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lacassine, La. (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Water and Sewer Commission #1 has issued a boil advisory for the Lacassine area after a vehicle accident damaged a water main.

The boil advisory will be in effect through the weekend and until further notice.

The advisory affects customers in the following areas:

  • Community of Lacassine
  • Service road north of Lacassine
  • Portions of Hwy 90 west of Hwy 101
  • Portions of Hwy 90 east of Hwy 101 up to Community Center Road.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Latest News

Judith Kosan Smythe, 50, called the Vernon Sheriff’s Office and 911 on more than one occasion...
Vernon Sheriff’s Office: Woman falsely reports murder, hides drugs in patrol unit
2022 SWLA Memorial Day Events
Dino and Dragon stroll coming to Lake Charles this summer
Dino and Dragon stroll coming to Lake Charles this summer
Crying Eagle Brewing Company kicks of 2022 Summer Concert Series
Crying Eagle Brewing Company kicks of 2022 Summer Concert Series