Boil advisory issued in Lacassine
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Lacassine, La. (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Water and Sewer Commission #1 has issued a boil advisory for the Lacassine area after a vehicle accident damaged a water main.
The boil advisory will be in effect through the weekend and until further notice.
The advisory affects customers in the following areas:
- Community of Lacassine
- Service road north of Lacassine
- Portions of Hwy 90 west of Hwy 101
- Portions of Hwy 90 east of Hwy 101 up to Community Center Road.
