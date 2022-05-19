Boil advisory issued in Lacassine

Lacassine, La. (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Water and Sewer Commission #1 has issued a boil advisory for the Lacassine area after a vehicle accident damaged a water main.

The boil advisory will be in effect through the weekend and until further notice.

The advisory affects customers in the following areas:

Community of Lacassine

Service road north of Lacassine

Portions of Hwy 90 west of Hwy 101

Portions of Hwy 90 east of Hwy 101 up to Community Center Road.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.