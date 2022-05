Dry Creek, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Waterworks District 3 has issued a boil advisory for certain residents in the Dry Creek area.

The advisory affects customers in the following areas:

From 110 to 1579 Parish Line Rd.

From the corner of Finn Road and Herman Smith Road to 1287 Herman Smith Rd.

Merchant Road.

