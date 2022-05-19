50/50 Thursdays
American Legion Post 144 hosting park movie night in Oberlin on May 20
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - American Legion Post 144 will be hosting a “Park Movie Night” at Veteran’s Park on May 20, 2022.

The featured movie will be “Sing 2″ which will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The event has free admission with food available for purchase. There will also be a raffle to win a lawnmower. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

Veteran’s Park is located at Robert W. Lafleur Ln. in Oberlin, LA 70655.

