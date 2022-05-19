50/50 Thursdays
5 ways to save money on utility bills this summer

(KYTV)
By Kori Johnson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Millions of Americans are seeing surging utility bills, with hikes on everything from fuel to electricity.

As we head into summer months, your wallet could take a hit as you try to cool down your home. The natural gas market is largely driving up huge hikes on fuel, oil, propane and electricity. However, consumer experts say the war in Ukraine is also adding fuel to the fire.

Here are five ways to cut costs on your bill:

  1. Use your dishwasher. While it does use electricity, it saves on water and energy. The California Energy Commission says that could save you an average of 5,000 gallons of water each year.
  2. Ditch the thermostat and use a fan. A fan uses 10 percent of the energy that a central air conditioner does.
  3. Switch to smarter bulbs. LED bulbs use at least 75 percent less than incandescent lighting.
  4. Use cold water when you wash laundry. Consumer reports say 90 percent of the electricity used to wash a load of clothes goes toward heating the water.
  5. Check your air ducts. Holes, clogs and leaks can lose around 20 percent of the HVAC’s efficiency.

