2022 SWLA Memorial Day Events

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are a number of events happening in Southwest Louisiana to commemorate Memorial Day and the sacrifices many of our U.S. military personnel have made to protect our freedoms.

LAKE CHARLES

Carry the Load & National Relay Team

Friday, May 27

Join Carry The Load and the National Relay Team as they make their way across the Gulf Coast with a stop in Lake Charles.

Participants will meet at McNeese State University near the gate entrance at the southwest corners of Ryan St. & Sale Rd. for a brief rally at 4:45 p.m.

Everyone will join the National Relay Team to begin the 3.7-mile walk to Veterans Memorial Park.

At 7:30 p.m., see the Relay Team off as they continue their month-long journey to Dallas to commemorate Memorial Day.

Participants can register for free at carrytheload.org.

Avenue of Flags & History Walk

Monday, May 30

The Avenue of Flags is a tradition nearly 40 years in the making with over 1,000 casket flags on display.

A new addition this year is the History Walk which features all renditions of the American flag from the Betsy Ross flag to the present day. State flags accompany each historic flag as the United States added to the union along the way.

As you walk along the historic flags, QR codes are placed to explain the significance of the flags in historical context to broaden the understanding of the formation and evolution of the country as we know it today.

DERIDDER

2022 Veterans Brunch

Saturday, May 21

The City of DeRidder will be sponsoring a Veterans Brunch that will be free to all veterans and their families.

Brunch will be held at 10 a.m. at the War Memorial Center at 250 W 7th St, DeRidder, LA 70634.

VFW Community Marketplace

Saturday, May 21

The VFW Post 3619 will be hosting a “Community Marketplace” at 1115 LA-27, in DeRidder.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 4 p.m.

The marketplace will feature:

VFW Surplus Sale

Food Trucks

Local non-profits

Pop-up shops

Veteran owned shops

A blood drive

All proceeds will go to veteran programs.

LEESVILLE

Remember and Honor Memorial Day Program

Friday, May 30

There will be a memorial ceremony at the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery at 3348 University Parkway in Leesville, LA 71446.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m.

Anyone who would like to place a memorial wreath is asked to contact the cemetery to be added to their list.

You can reach the cemetery at their Facebook page HERE or by calling (337) 238-6405.

