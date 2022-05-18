50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

US: N. Korea may conduct missile test as Biden visits Asia

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the...
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, May 15, 2022, honoring the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence shows that it’s a “genuine possibility” that North Korea will conduct another ballistic missile test or nuclear test around President Joe Biden’s visit to South Korea and Japan that begins later this week, according to the White House.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday said that the U.S. is preparing for North Korea to conduct a “long range missile test, or a nuclear test or frankly both” in the days leading up to, during, or after Biden’s trip to the region. The president is set to arrive in South Korea on Friday before heading to Japan on Sunday.

“We are preparing for all contingencies including the possibility that such a provocation would occur while we’re in Korea or in Japan,” Sullivan said. “We are coordinating closely with our allies in both Korea and Japan on this.”

North Korea in recent months has test-launched a spate of missiles in what experts call an attempt to modernize its weapons and pressure its rivals to accept the country as a nuclear state and relax their sanctions. The latest tests—the firing of three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea—came on the same day last week that Pyongyang acknowledged its first COVID case.

Sullivan said he spoke with his Chinese counterpart, Yang Jiechi, about a potential provocation by the North during a call between the two officials earlier on Wednesday. Beijing has served as North Korea’s closest interlocutor.

The senior Biden adviser did not specify how the U.S. might react to further testing by North Korea, but said the administration would “make both short and longer term adjustments to our military posture as necessary to ensure that we are providing both defense and deterrence to our allies in the region” in response to Pyongyang.

North Korea’s recent provocative run in weapons demonstrations, including its first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile in nearly five years, is brinkmanship aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of the North as a nuclear power and negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of strength.

It also comes amid a massive COVID-19 outbreak in the North, the first time during the more than two-year-old pandemic that North Korean officials have acknowledged the virus has been detected within its borders.

The North Korean nuclear threat is expected to to be at the top of the agenda when Biden meets South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Kim Tae-hyo, Yoon’s deputy national security adviser, told reporters Wednesday that North Korea probably won’t conduct a nuclear test this week but that its preparations for another ICBM test appeared imminent.

Kim Jong Un during Tuesday’s Politburo meeting affirmed he would “arouse the whole party like (an) active volcano once again under the state emergency situation” to prove its leadership before history and time and “defend the well-being of the country and the people without fail and demonstrate to the whole world the strength and the spirit of heroic Korea once again,” KCNA said. The report did not make a direct reference to a major weapons test.

Recent commercial satellite images of the nuclear testing ground in Punggye-ri indicate refurbishment work and preparations at a yet unused tunnel on the southern part of the site, which is presumably nearing completion to host a nuclear test, according to an analysis released Tuesday by Beyond Parallel, a website run by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Latest News

A group of Republican Senators talks about the issues caused by increasing gas prices in states...
Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) discusses rising gas prices
New details have emerged on the Buffalo shooting suspect.
Buffalo shooting: New details on suspect
This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3,...
Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd killing
In this image taken from video, Kevin Bruen, superintendent of the New York State Police, holds...
After Buffalo massacre, NY governor seeks action on guns