Three finalists named for Calcasieu Parish Superintendent; two current CPSB employees

Calcasieu Parish students head back to school
Calcasieu Parish students head back to school(kplc)
By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The finalists for the Calcasieu Parish Superintendent position have been announced, and two of them are current CPSB employees.

The three finalists are:

Dr. Stanton Lawrence - Ed.D. in Educational Leadership in The Cooperative Superintendency Program

  • Dr. Lawrence is currently the Assistant Superintendent of Administration at Victoria Independent School in Victoria, Texas. With an over 20 year background in education, he has received various awards including Stellar Performer in Education from the St. Louis American Foundation. He is a member of the American Association of School Administrators, Texas Association of School Administrators, and various honor societies.

Dr. Shannon LaFargue - Ph.D. in Educational Administration from the University of New Orleans

  • Dr. LaFargue is currently the Chief Academic Officer at the Calcasieu Parish School Board. He is also currently an adjunct professor at Lamar University. With an over 30 year background in education, Dr. LaFargue is equipped with many certifications and experience. He is a member of the Louisiana Association of School Executives, Louisiana High School Athletic Association, the Louisiana High School Coaches Association, among others.

Robert Barrentine - Master of Education from McNeese State University

  • Robert Barrentine is currently the Chief Operating Officer at the Calcasieu Parish School Board. With an education background spanning more than 27 years, Barrentine possesses key skills and abilities such as being an interpersonal communicator, positive presenter, decision-maker, among others. He is a member of the National Institute for School Leadership, Louisiana State Association of School Personnel Administrators, Louisiana Association of Principals, among others.

