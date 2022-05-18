SWLA Arrest Report - May 17, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 17, 2022.
Lakeasha Marie Bradford, 40, Sulphur: Child endangerment; aggravated second-degree battery.
Joshua Dale Lane, 41, Bogalusa: Parole detainer.
Dewayne Eugene Miller, 40, Lake Charles: Pedestrians on highways; obstruction of justice; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Kendrick Devon Broussard, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Michael A. Hilerio, 41, Sulphur: Hit and run driving; first offense DWI; failure to obey traffic-control signals; driving with a suspended license.
Wilbert Prejean Jr., 40, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana.
Gustavo Adolfo Delrio-Lopez, 39, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.
Sydney Kathryn Pierce, 25, Sulphur: Person must have all info displayed on their profile for network website (4 charges); all e-mail addresses, screen names, or other online identities by offender must be registered (4 charges); possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies.
Retana Harris Comeaux, 50, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
James Edwards Benoit Jr., 44, Hackberry: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.
Guillermo Calvillo Iglesias, 45, Irving, TX: Contempt of court; contractor fraud of $25,000 or more.
Lauren Rae Stevens, 31, Starks: Out of state detainer.
Charles Anthony Cole, 39, DeQuincy: Theft under $1,000; burglary.
Bao Trong Hoang, 32, Houston, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Michael Nason Berard Jr., 49, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.
Kevin Wayne Thomas, 41, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.
