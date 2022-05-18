50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - May 17, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 17, 2022.

Lakeasha Marie Bradford, 40, Sulphur: Child endangerment; aggravated second-degree battery.

Joshua Dale Lane, 41, Bogalusa: Parole detainer.

Dewayne Eugene Miller, 40, Lake Charles: Pedestrians on highways; obstruction of justice; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Kendrick Devon Broussard, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Michael A. Hilerio, 41, Sulphur: Hit and run driving; first offense DWI; failure to obey traffic-control signals; driving with a suspended license.

Wilbert Prejean Jr., 40, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana.

Gustavo Adolfo Delrio-Lopez, 39, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.

Sydney Kathryn Pierce, 25, Sulphur: Person must have all info displayed on their profile for network website (4 charges); all e-mail addresses, screen names, or other online identities by offender must be registered (4 charges); possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies.

Retana Harris Comeaux, 50, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

James Edwards Benoit Jr., 44, Hackberry: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

Guillermo Calvillo Iglesias, 45, Irving, TX: Contempt of court; contractor fraud of $25,000 or more.

Lauren Rae Stevens, 31, Starks: Out of state detainer.

Charles Anthony Cole, 39, DeQuincy: Theft under $1,000; burglary.

Bao Trong Hoang, 32, Houston, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Michael Nason Berard Jr., 49, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.

Kevin Wayne Thomas, 41, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Latest News

State Police to hold child passenger safety seat giveaway in Lake Charles
State Police to hold child passenger safety seat giveaway in Lake Charles
We'll see temperatures above average until early next week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Patchy fog this morning, hot and dry through Friday
Calcasieu Parish students head back to school
Three finalists named for Calcasieu Parish Superintendent; two current CPSB employees
Staff say after challenges last year, they learned the pool house’s electrical setup was not...
Center Circle pool to remain closed through 2022 season