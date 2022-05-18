Sunrise Interview: IMCAL and Mental Health Awareness Month

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We spoke to Tanya McGee, the Director of IMCAL, this morning about the importance of Mental Health Awareness Month.

While millions of Americans suffer from conditions that fall under the umbrella of mental health, many don’t always know where to turn for help. But here in the Lake Area, we’re blessed to have the Imperial Calcasieu Human Services Authorities (IMCAL) to help provide services for those in need.

HOW TO CONTACT IMCAL

There are several ways to contact IMCAL:

Phone: 337-475-3100

Email: info@IMCALHSA.org

Crisis Hotline: 800-272-8367

App: You can download IMCAL’s app by searching for “IMCAL HSA” on your phone or device’s app store.

NEW EMERGENCY BEHAVIORAL CRISIS HOTLINE

As part of a new federal mandate, a national emergency behavioral crisis hotline “988″ will soon be available beginning July 16, 2022.

According to IMCAL, 75% of mental health crises can be de-escalated on the phone so that the individual does not have to go to the hospital.

This hotline will work similarly to how calling 911 will put you in contact with local authorities. By calling “988″ you will be connected to a state call center where you can speak with a licensed clinical professional.

WHAT IS IMCAL

IMCAL is a local governing entity that provides behavioral services such as mental health and substance abuse services for Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis, Allen, and Beauregard Parishes. They receive state and federal funding so that they can provide services even for those who are not able to pay or don’t have insurance.

While IMCAL has outpatient clinics in each of these parishes, their facility in Cameron Parish is currently inoperable due to storm damage. But IMCAL hopes to have mobile services offered in Cameron soon.

Services, in many cases, are provided on-site by councilors and psychiatrists. In other cases, IMCAL will also refer the individual to different levels of care outside their facility based on the patient’s needs.

MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES

There are many people in our community and all over the country that don’t access services like the ones provided at IMCAL because of the stigma around mental health. Many such individuals don’t even recognize the signs that they or someone they love might benefit from treatment.

So, in addition to providing services, IMCAL also works to educate the community. This includes prevention work in the general public as well as in local school systems where they try to teach children about the signs of mental illness and how to have good mental wellbeing.

CHILDREN’S MENTAL HEALTH

For parents looking out for signs of deteriorating mental health in children, they need to understand that the effects COVID-19 had on adolescents can not be understated.

According to IMCAL, the largest population of people suffering from the aftereffects of COVID-19 and the policies surrounding it are children in middle and high school. This is due to long periods of isolation and constantly changing schedules.

Parents who are concerned about their child’s mental health need to be aware of the following changes in the child’s lifestyle that might give warning signs:

Changes in their child’s friend groups

If the child is isolating more

If their sleep habits are changing

If their eating habits are changing

If they become more irritable

Drastic changes in behavior

