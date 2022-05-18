State police: Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in police chase

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 27-year-old John Blake Baldwin of Sulphur passed away after succumbing to injuries sustained from crashing his motorcycle during a police chase on May 6, Louisiana State Police said.

Authorities said Baldwin was travelling 77 mph in a 55 mph speed zone south on LA 27 near US Hwy 90 when State troopers attempted to stop him. Baldwin would then increase his speed to over 100 mph, committing numerous traffic violations in the process.

While traveling through the intersection of Enterprise Blvd. and Broad Street, Baldwin’s motorcycle struck a raised concrete curb and he was ejected from the motorcycle, authorities said.

Baldwin sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. He passed away on May 16.

State Police said that Troop D has investigated 7 fatal crashes resulting in 8 deaths in 2022.

