50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

State police: Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in police chase

Authorities said Baldwin was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle
Authorities said Baldwin was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 27-year-old John Blake Baldwin of Sulphur passed away after succumbing to injuries sustained from crashing his motorcycle during a police chase on May 6, Louisiana State Police said.

Authorities said Baldwin was travelling 77 mph in a 55 mph speed zone south on LA 27 near US Hwy 90 when State troopers attempted to stop him. Baldwin would then increase his speed to over 100 mph, committing numerous traffic violations in the process.

While traveling through the intersection of Enterprise Blvd. and Broad Street, Baldwin’s motorcycle struck a raised concrete curb and he was ejected from the motorcycle, authorities said.

Baldwin sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. He passed away on May 16.

State Police said that Troop D has investigated 7 fatal crashes resulting in 8 deaths in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Latest News

Center Circle pool to remain closed through 2022 season
Lake Charles Arts Council Director, Devon Corbello said the money made from these plates will...
Specialty license plates in Louisiana, benefitting the arts
Members of the Bucket Brigade were in Cameron Parish Tuesday touring several LNG sites.
Bucket Brigade says Gulf Coast sacrificing environment for fossil fuel production
91-year-old deputy shows what it is like to go to work with him for the day.
91-year-old Deputy still serving the community