State Police to hold child passenger safety seat giveaway in Lake Charles
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D and the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force will be giving away a limited number of free child passenger safety seats on May 21, 2022.

The event will take place at Southwest Beverage located at 3860 Broad Street in Lake Charles from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

During the event, you can also have one of the free safety seats or your own safety seat inspected by a nationally certified child passenger safety seat technician who can assist with proper installation. They can also teach you how to select the proper restraint for your child, ensure that your child is properly placed in the seat, and show you how to install a seat properly.

The free safety seats are limited and only one will be provided per vehicle.

The event was made possible by the Lake Charles Junior League and is part of the nationwide Click It or Ticket initiative. Additional support has been provided by Southwest Beverage and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

