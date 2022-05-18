Specialty license plates in Louisiana, benefitting the arts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An unopposed bill has passed the house and senate, that would put Louisiana art on mobile display. The bill would introduce a new specialty license plate for art enthusiasts in the state.

Dr. Brook Hanemann, Director of Banners at McNeese, said a specialty license plate like this, could soon be on cars across the state.

“It shows solidarity and support for the arts, you actually will see people driving by with these plates on our highways and our byways,” said Hanemann.

Lake Charles Arts Council Director, Devon Corbello said the money made from these plates will be funneled back into regional arts councils and support Louisiana artists.

“I think it really does promote the unique culture we have here in Louisiana, especially when people go take a good road trip somewhere else, they can kind of be jealous of the license plates we have,” said Corbello.

“The funds raised from that license plate goes back into the arts here in Louisiana,” said Corbello.

One of the artists behind the work - Lake Charles’ own Candace Alexander.

“The landscapes are part of our Louisiana scenes, it’s just a really cool process in many ways,” said Alexander.

She’ll be showing off her ideas in Baton Rouge Thursday, for Art’s Day at the Capitol.

“Inside we will have one of our local artists, Candace Alexander, she will be painting live painting, a possible design for these plates,” said Hanemann.

While they are still in the early stages- “The possibilities are endless to have something like to make our state and our roots sort of stand out on the highways.”

“The house and the senate have passed the bill, we are now waiting for the final revisions, but it looks like we have a good chance of this going through,” said Hanemann.

Arts Day in the Capitol will be featuring arts advocacy displays from across the state. While this happens inside, outside Banners at McNeese is partnering with Nick Erickson, the Professor of Movement and Head of the L.S.U. MFA Acting, to generate even more notice for our artists as they bring a group of aerialists performers from the same group that set up not long ago in front of Historic 1910 for Rouge et Blanc.

McNeese, Banners, the Lake Charles Arts Council, local artist Candice Alexander, and the Louisiana Partnership for the arts (which represent all regions of La) are united in an effort to help breathe fresh life into Arts Day at the Capitol, and just may be instrumental in bringing new Louisiana art to our highways and byways with Specialty License Plates.

