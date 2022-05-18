Search continues for Texas man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend from Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a case that stems along the Louisiana-Texas line. Lyvie Lewis from Sabine Parish was killed in Sabine County by Matthew Edgar, a man who’s been on the run since his trial.

Authorities aren’t ruling out any location, he could be anywhere from here in Southwest Louisiana, to states as far as Nevada.

A mother pleads for justice for her daughter...

“The pain of losing her, it’s not ever going to change,” Darci Bass said.

Fugitive Matthew Edgar skipped trial in January. The jury proceeded to convict him of killing 19-year-old Lyvie Lewis. He was then sentenced to 99 years in prison.

But where is Matthew Edgar?

“We are doing everything we possible can to find the subject, and we run down every single lead that comes down to us,” Sabine County Sheriff, Thomas Maddox said.

Sheriff Maddox said the search for Edgar is very much an active one, and said detectives follow up on every tip they get.

“That’s the furthest one so far, the one in Nevada,” Sheriff Maddox said.

Nothing came of that tip, and nearly four months after he went on the run, the 25-year-old has yet to be found.

Leaving Lyvie’s mother, Darci Bass, with wounds she said can’t heal.

“I just want to start healing, you know,” Bass said. " I mean I am never going to walk the same. It’s like I’ve lost a limb, all of my limbs, and I’m learning to crawl again.”

Law enforcement said they hope to get information by offering reward money.

“You know, some people here will, I mean, sell their own relatives,” Sheriff Maddox said.

Bass said she is hoping someone steps up and does the right thing.

“Do what is right,” Bass said. “You can’t hide from the lord.”

