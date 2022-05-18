Remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s national police week and, today the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s office and Louisiana State Police honored the fallen with a memorial service and roll call.

“It’s just a time for us to remember the police officers around this country that gave the ultimate sacrifice. they died in the line of duty,” said Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

Lake Charles Police held its memorial service earlier this week.

Each of their names were read, as their colleagues and families remember their service.

“Today I’m here to honor my husband who was killed in the line of duty October 1 of 1997. Billy Wayne McIntosh,” said Ginger Mcintosh Reiley.

“I’m honoring my son who passed away July the 30th 2021. Randy Guidry,” said Jessica Guidry.

Each year men and women in blue honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and show their support for those who continue to keep our communities safe.

“Just a little bit that we can give back to the family so that you’re not forgotten. We didn’t forget our brothers and we didn’t forget our sisters,” said State Trooper Derek Senegal, with Louisiana State Police.

“Share our grief. Share our enthusiasm and excitement to serve our community and it’s our week to show that,” said Sheriff Mancuso.

For their families, like Ginger McIntosh Reiley, the loss is ever present.

“It feels like it happened yesterday. It doesn’t get any easier. You learn to live with it,” said Reiley.

This year she’s joined by Jessica Guidry, who lost her son in 2021.

“You have that safe haven that makes you feel like everybody understands you,” said Guidry.

While these officers may have passed, those who wear the badge say their family will never be alone.

“Well, we made a vow and a promise the day that they lost their life, that we would not leave these families behind and that we would always be here for them. To honor these men and women that had fallen. We will always do that,” said Sheriff Mancuso.

