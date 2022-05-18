50/50 Thursdays
Planet Fitness offering free workouts for teens this summer

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Once the final school bell rings and everyone is done for the summer, sometimes finding things to do can seem like a challenge. For some students, the end of the school year might mean not having a way to exercise in a safe place. Planet fitness is trying to change that this summer. This summer, teens can work out for free.

“Planet Fitness is excited to offer teens a safe, judgment free place to work out and get moving, especially during the summer, for many teens they don’t have access to organized sports and activities (during the summer),” Courtney Leger, the Lake Charles club manager said.

On top of giving teens a place to work out this summer, there’s also a scholarship opportunity involved.

“We have great incentives for all teens who do join up, and join our summer pass this year. All teens that sign up will be entered into planet fitness’ scholarship sweepstakes. Planet Fitness will be offering a 500 dollar scholarship in each state and one grand prize 5,000 dollar scholarship at the end of summer,” Leger said.

The summer pass program is open for teens ages 14-19.

